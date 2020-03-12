Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off a selection of safes and other security gear priced from $35. Shipping is free across the board. One standout is on the Tile Mate and Essentials bundle for $99.99. Right now picking up both of the item finder packs at Amazon would run you $144, with today’s offer saving you $44 and matching the combined all-time low on the Essentials and Mate bundles. Included in this Tile multi-pack are a total of eight item finders. You’ll get three wallet-friendly Slim, three standard Mate, and two Sticker trackers. So whether you want to keep tabs on your keys, wallet, backpack, or something else, you’ll be able to locate eight different objects or devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a way to protect your valuables at home, today’s sale is full of safes priced from $35. There are a wide variety of options to choose from, with some smaller options geared towards keeping essentials secure all the way up to more massive safes. Top brands are included here, with deals to be had from SentrySafe, Buffalo, Armorguard, and more. Shop the entire sale right here for the whole lot.

Tile Essentials item finder bundle features:

Tile Essentials is a kit of Bluetooth trackers which provides a comprehensive solution for keeping track of multiple items. The updated Tile Mate is a versatile, cost-effective tracker for everyday things. Now with a longer 200 ft range, mate easily attaches to keys, purses or anything else you need to keep track of regularly. The updated Tile Slim is as thin as two credit cards and easily slides into your wallet or Passport case.

