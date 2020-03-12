Here are your iOS and Mac app deals for Thursday, March 12. Every day we collect the most notable price drops from Apple’s digital marketplace and this morning is no exception. We have email clients, freebie music production toys, pro note taking apps, remote desktop suites, and much more. Today’s highlights include titles like MailTime Pro Email Messenger, forma.8 GO, Fresh Reversi, KORG iKaossilator, NotesWriter Professional, Jump Desktop, and more. As always, your complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: MailTime Pro Email Messenger: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: forma.8 GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fresh Reversi: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NotesWriter Professional: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Caffeinated – Anti Sleep App: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: MarginNote 2 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni No Kuni II $17, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $32.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Easy Meditation & Hypnosis: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Textkraft Pocket: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Baby Heartbeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Media Monster – Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Stranger Interactive Film: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Bridge Constructor Portal: $5 (Reg. $10)

NotesWriter Professional:

You have lecture notes to take, a story to tell, article to publish, whether it’s today’s journal entry, tomorrow’s thesis, highlight important things in ebooks and PDFs, fill out a PDF form or get the most from your business meetings. Notes Writer is an excellent assistant in study and business, also being effective for writing down your ideas and thoughts and sharing them! Students, teachers, writers, doctors, journalists, scholars and business professionals use Notes Writer daily to store notes, annotations, memos, signed PDFs, papers, highlighted PDF text-books, lectures and more.

