In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ni No Kuni II on PS4 for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Still listed at $60 on PSN, this one more regularly sells in the $20 range with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Ni No Kuni is about as close as you’ll get to a Studio Ghibli movie turned video game. This one features gorgeous visuals and a heart-warming narrative any fan of JRPGs or anime should experience. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Red Dead Redemption 2, Aladdin and the Lion King, Super Mario Maker 2, Child of Light, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

Trailer drops and pre-orders open for Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Sony and Nike team up on new MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers + free DLC

NFL and 2K Sports announce renewed partnership with first title coming in 2021

SEGA’s classic Panzer Dragoon trilogy is getting a VR remake

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be launching on Steam this summer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!