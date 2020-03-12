Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni No Kuni II $17, Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $32.50, more

- Mar. 12th 2020 9:36 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ni No Kuni II on PS4 for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Still listed at $60 on PSN, this one more regularly sells in the $20 range with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Ni No Kuni is about as close as you’ll get to a Studio Ghibli movie turned video game. This one features gorgeous visuals and a heart-warming narrative any fan of JRPGs or anime should experience. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Red Dead Redemption 2, Aladdin and the Lion King, Super Mario Maker 2, Child of Light, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

Trailer drops and pre-orders open for Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Sony and Nike team up on new MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers + free DLC

NFL and 2K Sports announce renewed partnership with first title coming in 2021

SEGA’s classic Panzer Dragoon trilogy is getting a VR remake

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be launching on Steam this summer

Call of Duty Warzone battle royale game confirmed, launches tomorrow for FREE

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
BANDAI NAMCO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard