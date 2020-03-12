In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ni No Kuni II on PS4 for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Still listed at $60 on PSN, this one more regularly sells in the $20 range with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Ni No Kuni is about as close as you’ll get to a Studio Ghibli movie turned video game. This one features gorgeous visuals and a heart-warming narrative any fan of JRPGs or anime should experience. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Red Dead Redemption 2, Aladdin and the Lion King, Super Mario Maker 2, Child of Light, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32.50 (Reg. $59+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Killer Queen Black Pre-owned $8 (Reg. $15)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Tropico 6 PS4/Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Big-time eShop deals from $1: Rayman, LEGO, Jeopardy!
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $55 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition $11.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Shenmue I & II $19 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
Call of Duty Warzone battle royale game confirmed, launches tomorrow for FREE
