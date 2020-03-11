The remote Jump Desktop iOS app connects to your Mac/PC for $8 (Reg. $15)

Jump Desktop is a remote desktop application for your iOS devices that allows you to connect to any of your other computers (Mac or PC). Compatible with both RDP and VNC, you simply head over to this page to set up your Mac/PC using the “Automatic Setup” link, and you’ll be able to access those machines via the iOS app in no time. Not only does the system support iOS 13, iPadOS, physical mouse connections, split-screen multitasking, Apple Pencil, and connection syncing via iCloud, among other things, it is also now on sale. You can now download Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid) on iOS for $7.99, down from the usual $15. Outside of a $7 offer for one day in mid-2019, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,600 users all-time. More details below.

Once you have secured your copy of Jump Desktop at nearly 50% off, head over to this morning’s roundup for even more iOS app deals. Not only do we have price drops on titles like Bridge Constructor Portal, Get ‘Em, and The Inner World 2, but you’ll also find a series of freebies like The Great Coffee App and more.

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Aladdin and Lion King $20, Bloodstained $20, more

Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid) :

Jump Desktop is a remote desktop application that lets you securely connect to any computer in the world. Compatible with both RDP and VNC, Jump Desktop is secure, reliable and very easy to set up. Jump Desktop also supports our own, high performance, next generation remote desktop protocol called Fluid Remote Desktop. Also – no subscriptions!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!