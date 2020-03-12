Save $100 when you bundle Sony XM3’s with a portable battery, now $278

Focus Camera LLC (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones (WH-1000XM3) with a 20000mAh Portable Battery at $278 shipped for both colors. For comparison, you’d generally pay around $350 for these headphones when they’re not on sale, Amazon has had the non-bundled version down to $278 a few times in the past, and this is among the best deal we’re seeing right now. Do keep in mind that we’ve tracked non-bundled versions of Sony’s XM3’s at $230 in previous sales, while the battery adds around $30 (or more) in value to today’s lead deal. Sony’s XM3 headphones are my go-to for over-ear listening thanks to their insane comfort, high-quality noise cancellation, and long battery life. Plus, they offer built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for simple voice commands, which can really come in handy when out-and-about. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

On a tighter budget? MPOW’s H5 noise-canceling headphones are down to $40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While these likely won’t have the same comfort level as Sony offers in today’s lead deal, it’s a great way to enter the world of active noise cancellation without dropping hundreds of dollars.

For in-ear noise cancellation, you’ll want to grab Apple’s AirPods Pro. I don’t leave the house without AirPods Pro in my pocket, as they are super easy to use while I’m on the road or in a store. We don’t see many discounts on Apple’s high-tier headphones, so you’ll want to check out this drop to $235 before they jump back up.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more

QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

