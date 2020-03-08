Lock-in your discounted AirPods Pro at $235 before prices jump again

- Mar. 8th 2020 1:52 pm ET

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $234.98 shipped. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mentionNote: although currently back-ordered, you can lock-in this discounted price now and they will ship soon. This may be your last chance to lock-in a discounted price before the holidays. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up the latest from Apple on launch day, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Save $96 and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. You’ll miss out on the active noise cancellation features and that new design, but there’s still a whole lot to like here, including Hey Siri and stellar battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water-resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

