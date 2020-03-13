Show off your gear on this 2-pack of Fender Guitar Stands at $40 (50% off)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-pack of Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stands for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40 each at Adorama and Guitar Center, you can currently score one for $30 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is as much as $40 in savings, $20 below the price of buying two at Amazon, and matching our previous mention. Just for comparison sake, Guitar Center charges $80 for the 2-pack. These all-black guitar stands are ideal for showing off your instruments (acoustic, electric, or bass guitar) with a height adjustable yoke that “fits any headstock design.” You’ll also find nitrocellulose-safe padding throughout to ensure your precious gear doesn’t get damaged hanging on the stand. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need two stands or just aren’t interested in paying the Fender tax here, there are certainly more affordable options out there. First of all, Amazon makes one that carries great ratings and sells for just $14, but this ChromaCast Upright Guitar Stand sells for just $8. Now, I don’t know if you want to have your precious guitars hanging on an $8 stand, but Amazon reviewers seem to think it’ll do the trick with a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 customers. Either way, there are plenty of affordable options available today that will get the job done.

While we are talking music, go check out Steinberg’s new USB-C audio interface then score yourself a free trial to Amazon Music HD with up up to 24-bit/192kHz streaming. And Audio-Technica’s ATH-series Wireless Headphones are great for checking your mixes, especially at $149 (Save $50).

Fender Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stands:

The pair of Fender’s Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stands conveniently showcases your acoustic, electric or bass guitar and is durable enough for road use. Along with being portable and efficient, the stand’s padded yokes are perfect for guitars with sensitive finishes, such as nitrocellulose. Includes two stands.

