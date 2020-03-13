Sharp styling adorns Audio-Technica’s Wireless Headphones at $149 (Save $50)

- Mar. 13th 2020 1:32 pm ET

$149
0

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (ATH-M50XBT) for $149 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there, $30 in savings compared to a recent Amazon price drop, and is among some of the best offers we have tracked. These headphones break free of the typical look offered by big brands like Bose and Sony with a sharp two-tone black and white design. Owners will score 40-hour battery life, dual 45mm large-aperture drivers, copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

If you’re trying to veto products without USB-C, Anker’s $40 Soundcore Life Q10 Headphones may be a better fit. Audio quality may not quite match what you’d find in the featured deal, but these sport Anker’s BassUp technology to give your tunes some extra oomph.

Ever since AirPods Pro landed, other brands have been pushing out direct competitors. AUKEY unveiled its take a few weeks back and USB-C, Qi, and ANC can be had for $139. Oh, and earlier today we covered Sennheiser’s new Momentum 2 earbuds. Either of these are worthy of consideration when you don’t have enough space to carry standard headphones.

Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones features:

  • Wireless, on the go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH M50x Professional studio Headphones
  • Mic and button controls built into the ear cup allow for easy handling of calls, music playback and volume adjustment
  • Proprietary 45 millimeter large aperture drivers deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$149
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Audio-technica

About the Author