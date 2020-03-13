Sharp styling adorns Audio-Technica’s Wireless Headphones at $149 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (ATH-M50XBT) for $149 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there, $30 in savings compared to a recent Amazon price drop, and is among some of the best offers we have tracked. These headphones break free of the typical look offered by big brands like Bose and Sony with a sharp two-tone black and white design. Owners will score 40-hour battery life, dual 45mm large-aperture drivers, copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

If you’re trying to veto products without USB-C, Anker’s $40 Soundcore Life Q10 Headphones may be a better fit. Audio quality may not quite match what you’d find in the featured deal, but these sport Anker’s BassUp technology to give your tunes some extra oomph.

Ever since AirPods Pro landed, other brands have been pushing out direct competitors. AUKEY unveiled its take a few weeks back and USB-C, Qi, and ANC can be had for $139. Oh, and earlier today we covered Sennheiser’s new Momentum 2 earbuds. Either of these are worthy of consideration when you don’t have enough space to carry standard headphones.

Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones features:

Wireless, on the go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH M50x Professional studio Headphones

Mic and button controls built into the ear cup allow for easy handling of calls, music playback and volume adjustment

Proprietary 45 millimeter large aperture drivers deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response

