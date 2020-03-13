A new Control expansion has been announced by developer Remedy. Fans of the company’s mind-bending action game should be happy to know more content is on the way in the form of The Foundation — a paid expansion to the base game that appears to be quite a substantial story add-on campaign-like experience. While Remedy mentioned the add-on pack many months ago, it wasn’t entirely clear when it would come to fruition. Then this week, the company took to its Twitter page to unveil the new Control expansion with a debut teaser trailer. Check it out below.

Originally released back in August of 2019, Control proper is an action game revolving around the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) — a government agency tasked with studying strange phenomena that break the laws of reality. Along with some wild shooting mechanics, the rest of the gameplay follows suit with a deadly enemy known as the Hiss and a series of supernatural abilities for players to make use of. The game released to reliable reviews despite suffering somewhat stunted sales due to what we can only assume is the overall unique nature of the experience. But those who like it really love it and will be more than happy about the new Control expansion.

New Control expansion hits this month

Not much is known about The Foundation at this point. It appears to be a full-on story-based DLC pack for the main game where players will once again take control of protagonist Jesse.

Set atop some mysterious-looking imagery, today’s 20-second teaser trailer for the new Control expansion (seen below) features some voice-over work pointing at the disappearance of a woman who “had to go check on something,” before it all fades to black and leaves us entirely in the dark.

Based on details from months ago, The Foundation will take place “in new locations within the Oldest House,” and specifically focus on the history of the mysterious place. Here’s everything else Remedy had to say about the expansion:

The Foundation will delve into the history of the Oldest House. At the request of the ever-mysterious Board, Jesse must explore what lies beneath the Bureau as she returns order to the Foundation and the Oldest House itself. Expect things to get weird.

Release Date and Second Expansion

The Foundation will release on March 26, and is the first of two Control expansions releasing this year. The second of which is known as AWE and will once again take Jesse to a new part of the Oldest House. More specifically, players will be exploring the Investigations Sector, “where the Bureau closely examines Altered World Events.” No specific dates or pricing have been mentioned just yet.

Today’s news comes on the heels of updates. Remedy has provided for Control players in the form of the free photo mode and a sort-of end-game experience known as Expeditions. Despite mediocre sales, Remedy is pushing full steam ahead for its dedicated player base with deep, expansive content add-ons stretching right through the year after release. As if that wasn’t enough, the team has promised an overhaul of the game map along with some quality of life enhancements as per player requests too.

