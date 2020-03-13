Today’s Best Game Deals: Cave Story+ $15, Oceanhorn $7.50, LEGO Ninjago $16, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cave Story+ on Switch for $14.99. This amazing platformer/shooter is regularly $30 on the eShop but can now be added to your Switch library at 50% off. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Players take on the role of a young amnesiac hero that “discovers a hidden land and vows to protect the defenseless creatures who live there.” If you’re into retro platformers and the like, Cave Story+ is a must-play for Switch. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ori & the Will of the Wisps, Oceanhorn, Super Mario Maker, LEGO Ninjago, Ni No Kuni II, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

Classic Blade Runner game gets remastered for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

Trailer drops and pre-orders open for Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Sony and Nike team up on new MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers + free DLC

NFL and 2K Sports announce renewed partnership with first title coming in 2021

SEGA’s classic Panzer Dragoon trilogy is getting a VR remake

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!