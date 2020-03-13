Today’s Best Game Deals: Cave Story+ $15, Oceanhorn $7.50, LEGO Ninjago $16, more

- Mar. 13th 2020 9:41 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cave Story+ on Switch for $14.99. This amazing platformer/shooter is regularly $30 on the eShop but can now be added to your Switch library at 50% off. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Players take on the role of a young amnesiac hero that “discovers a hidden land and vows to protect the defenseless creatures who live there.” If you’re into retro platformers and the like, Cave Story+ is a must-play for Switch. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ori & the Will of the Wisps, Oceanhorn, Super Mario Maker, LEGO Ninjago, Ni No Kuni II, and many more.

