Today’s Best Game Deals: Cave Story+ $15, Oceanhorn $7.50, LEGO Ninjago $16, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Cave Story+ on Switch for $14.99. This amazing platformer/shooter is regularly $30 on the eShop but can now be added to your Switch library at 50% off. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Players take on the role of a young amnesiac hero that “discovers a hidden land and vows to protect the defenseless creatures who live there.” If you’re into retro platformers and the like, Cave Story+ is a must-play for Switch. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ori & the Will of the Wisps, Oceanhorn, Super Mario Maker, LEGO Ninjago, Ni No Kuni II, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- No Man’s Sky $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Risk of Rain 2 $17 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Game $16 (Reg. $20)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps $28 (Reg. $30)
- Using code RWLLFWS at checkout
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32.50 (Reg. $59+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Tropico 6 PS4/Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Big-time eShop deals from $1: Rayman, LEGO, Jeopardy!
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $55 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
