Cosmic Express iOS puzzler hits its all-time low today at $2 (Reg. $5)

Cosmic Express is a gorgeous puzzler “about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony.” Made by the folks behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build, it is described as being harder than it looks while providing “hours of frustrating fun.” There are absolutely no in-app purchases or ads but there are hundreds of levels to play through. Better yet, the regularly $5 iOS game is now on sale for $1.99. While we have seen a few price drops over the years, the puzzler is now at a new all-time low, with today’s deal being the first price drop since summer 2019. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Not only do we have Cosmic Express today, but you’ll also find the developer’s aforementioned title on sale in this morning’s roundup. That’s on top of deep price drops on The Great Photo App, Last Colossus, DayGram, Slayaway Camp, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and many more. However, we are also still seeing deals on the remote Jump Desktop iOS app starting from $8 (Reg. $15).

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Cave Story+ $15, Oceanhorn $7.50, LEGO Ninjago $16, more

Cosmic Express:

Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels. No in-app-purchases or ads.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!