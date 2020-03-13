Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready to go. We are surviving terrifying puzzlers, managing “the world’s most awkward space colony,” exploring a 3D atlas, and making entries into our new virtual diary. As any avid 9to5Toys follower will know, every morning we collate the day’s most notable price drops from Apple’s digital marketplaces. Today’s highlights include titles like The Great Photo App, A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, Last Colossus, DayGram, Slayaway Camp, and more. Today’s collection of the best app deals is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: MailTime Pro Email Messenger: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: forma.8 GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fresh Reversi: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NotesWriter Professional: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Caffeinated – Anti Sleep App: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: MarginNote 2 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Slayaway Camp:

From the twisted mind behind Bejeweled and Peggle (and some other guys) comes a diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984. 11 gut-wrenching “videotapes” for over 140 puzzle levels + more to come! Traps! Cops! SWAT teams! Land mines! Rotary telephones! Cats! Don’t kill the cats! Unlock multiple psycho killers, including ones based on cult horror movies such as “American Mary”

