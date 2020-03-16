Gorgeous, award-winning Lumino City gets rare iOS price drop at $2 (Reg. $5)

The absolutely gorgeous handmade world of Lumino City is getting a rare price drop today. The former BAFTA winner is an adventure puzzle game handcrafted “entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors.” The must-play Lumino City is getting a very notable price drop today from the regular $5 down to $1.99. This is the lowest price we have tracked since late 2018 and the first deal we have seen in over a year. There’s no telling how long this gem will stay on sale, so do yourself a favor and jump in ASAP. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 gamers all-time. More details below.

Alongside Lumino City, we are now tracking quite a notable collection of deals on the App Store. In fact, it is easily among the best of the year and includes titles like This War of Mine, Beat Cop, Samplr, Planescape: Torment, Daily Workouts, Dr. Panda Space, Minimoog Model D Synthesizer, and many others. We also still have the highly-rated Inspire Pro iPad art app at 50% off.

iOS Universal: Lumino City: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

Lumino City :

Lumino City is a wonderful puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!