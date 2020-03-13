Available exclusively on the App Store, Inspire Pro has been “designed to be beautifully powerful, and painstakingly engineered for iPad.” It provides a “realistic” painting, drawing, and sketching experience with loads of brushes organized in different sets like Oil Paint, Airbrushes, Spray Paint, Paint Splatter, Graphite Pencils, Wax Crayons, and others. The highly-rated art app typically fetches $10 on the App Store, but you can now score it half price. Today’s $5 offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store since 2018. Inspire Pro has also been updated to support the latest iPadOS including multitasking features like Slide Over and Split View. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 users all-time. Head below for more details.

While we are still tracking notable deals on the remote Jump Desktop apps starting from $8 (Reg. $15), you’ll find even more price drops in this morning’s roundup. We spotted the Cosmic Express puzzler down at $2 as well as titles like The Great Photo App, A Good Snowman, Last Colossus, DayGram, Slayaway Camp, and more. You’ll find all of those and much more right here.

And if you’re in the market for some new Apple gear or an iPad to run Inspire Pro on, our constantly updating Apple deals hub is the place you want to be. Purchasing an Apple device without, at the very least, checking our hub would not be intelligent, unless paying full price is what you’re after.

iPad: Inspire Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Cave Story+ $15, Oceanhorn $7.50, LEGO Ninjago $16, more

Inspire Pro:

Available exclusively on the App Store, meticulously designed to be beautifully powerful, and painstakingly engineered for iPad — Inspire Pro delivers an incredibly fast and realistic painting, drawing, and sketching experience that you can take with you wherever you go and use whenever inspiration strikes. Our proprietary painting engine Sorcery takes full advantage of the GPU to render brush strokes with brilliant 64-bit color, laser-sharp sub-pixel precision, and insanely fast speed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!