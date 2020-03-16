Skip the gym with 30% off Nautilus and Bowflex Exercise Gold Box from $210

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Nautilus and Bowflex Exercise Equipment at 30% off normal prices starting at $210 shipped. There’s never been a better time to build out your home gym (:|) and today’s Gold Box has a variety of different equipment and price points. Some standouts:
- Bowflex Blaze Home Gym Series: $489.99+
- Upright Bike Series. Nautilus: $314.99
- Schwinn: $349.99
- Treadmills: Schwinn 810: $489.99
- Bowflex BXT116: $1,329.99
- Ellipticals starting at $489.99
Bowflex Home Gym features:
- 60 plus exercises for a fully body workout
- 210 pounds of Power Rod resistance, upgradable to 310 pounds or 410 pounds
- Bowflex provides 7 free trainer built workout regimens
- Sliding seat rail allows you to perform aerobic rowing and leg presses
- Multiple cable or pulley positions enable custom workouts
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
