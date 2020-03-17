Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10000mAh Mini Power Bank $14 (20% off), more

UGREEN (99% positive all-time feedback from 67,000+) via Amazon offers its 10000mAh Mini Power Bank for $14.39 Prime shipped when code UGMAR608 has been applied at checkout. Down from $18, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the previous discount by over $1, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with two 2.4A USB-A ports and a 10000mAh internal battery, UGREEN’s portable charging solution will be able to refuel your iPhone 11 or other smartphone several times over. Plus with a USB-C input, you’ll be able to take advantage of the latest charging standard when refueling this power bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 335 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Control 15 devices with Logitech’s Harmony 950 Remote at $170 (Save $80)
- Aukey 5000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $14 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ code DLNSWON6
- Aukey 36W Dual Port USB Charger: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ 2-Pack: $217 ($350 value) | Verizon
- when bundled with a filler item
- includes $50 gift card w/ code MARCH50
- Anker’s most popular Bluetooth speakers, more in today’s Gold Box from $28
- Aukey 63W USB-C GaN Charger: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code OJ3KWOYF
- Aukey Power Tower: $36 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
- w/ code HGF5V2CO
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s new Amazon sale starts at $8: Projectors, iPhone-matching batteries, more
- EasyAcc 26000mAh Power Bank: $22 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
- w/ code PNJX99KG
- Get Apple’s longest Lightning Cable at an all-time low of $13.50
- Belkin USB-C Home + Car Charge Kit: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- EasyAcc 5000mAh iPhone XS Battery Case: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code RNS79OA3
- Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt upgrades your Siri setup for $167 (20% off)
- OtterBox SYMMETRY Galaxy S10+ Case: $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Aukey 10000mAh Portable Charger: $12 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- w/ code GVIA363G
Unlike most high capacity but heavy and bulky power bank, this UGREEN one could be so light but with 10000mah, which could charge your iPhone 8 four times. It’s a perfect backup battery for outdoor activities, such as travelling, hiking, barbecue, business trip. The external power bank support two types of input, a micro USB port, and a type C port, which could be fully charged in 5 hours with a Micro USB cable or Type C cable (5V/2.4A USB wall charger is required). It also supports pass-through charging
With built-in LED, this battery pack not only can show the remaining power clearly, but also can show the charging power clearly. This backup battery charger comes with multi-protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, over-discharge, overheating.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!