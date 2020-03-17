Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10000mAh Mini Power Bank $14 (20% off), more

- Mar. 17th 2020 10:26 am ET

UGREEN (99% positive all-time feedback from 67,000+) via Amazon offers its 10000mAh Mini Power Bank for $14.39 Prime shipped when code UGMAR608 has been applied at checkout. Down from $18, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the previous discount by over $1, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with two 2.4A USB-A ports and a 10000mAh internal battery, UGREEN’s portable charging solution will be able to refuel your iPhone 11 or other smartphone several times over. Plus with a USB-C input, you’ll be able to take advantage of the latest charging standard when refueling this power bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 335 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Anker’s new Amazon sale starts at $8: Projectors, iPhone-matching batteries, more
  • EasyAcc 26000mAh Power Bank: $22 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
    • w/ code PNJX99KG
  • Get Apple’s longest Lightning Cable at an all-time low of $13.50
  • Belkin USB-C Home + Car Charge Kit: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
  • EasyAcc 5000mAh iPhone XS Battery Case: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code RNS79OA3
  • Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt upgrades your Siri setup for $167 (20% off)
  • OtterBox SYMMETRY Galaxy S10+ Case: $24 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
  • Aukey 10000mAh Portable Charger: $12 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
    • w/ code GVIA363G    

Unlike most high capacity but heavy and bulky power bank, this UGREEN one could be so light but with 10000mah, which could charge your iPhone 8 four times. It’s a perfect backup battery for outdoor activities, such as travelling, hiking, barbecue, business trip. The external power bank support two types of input, a micro USB port, and a type C port, which could be fully charged in 5 hours with a Micro USB cable or Type C cable (5V/2.4A USB wall charger is required). It also supports pass-through charging

With built-in LED, this battery pack not only can show the remaining power clearly, but also can show the charging power clearly. This backup battery charger comes with multi-protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, over-discharge, overheating.

