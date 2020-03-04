Hundreds of PS4 games now up to 50% off on PSN with deals from $4 or less

Sony has now kicked off a pair of notable sales via PSN. Those include the Games Under $15 promotion and the latest Double Discounts event. The first of which is pretty self-explanatory, while the Double Discounts promo offers a wide selection of games at 25% off for everyone or 50% off for PlayStation Plus members. As we mentioned in this morning’s PS Plus deal post, members will often see even deeper deals on digital games, and this is one such time. Whether it’s catching up on your back catalogue or just scoring some games you have been waiting to go on sale, there are hundreds of titles on sale right now so you’ll likely find what you’re after. Head below for everything.

Today’s Best PSN Deals:

Here are the rest of today’s most notable game deals, a deep deal on the HORI Fighting Commander for PS4, and, as mentioned above, 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships starting from $35.50.

The March PS Plus freebies went live just after the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo hit PSN for free. And all the latest details on PlayStation 5 can be found right here.

Double Discounts Sale:

PlayStation Plus Double Discounts start today at PS Store, offering savings up to 50 percent for Plus members and up to 25 percent for non-members. Score big with some high intensity vehicular soccer in Rocket League, roam through the sprawling landscapes of MMORPG Black Desert: Standard Edition, and round it out by putting the finishing moves on Mortal Kombat 11. PS Plus Double Discounts ends on March 18 at 8 AM PT.

