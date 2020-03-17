Take advantage of instant pairing with AirPods 2nd gen. at a low of $123.50

- Mar. 17th 2020 2:23 pm ET

Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping is offering Apple’s second-generation AirPods with Charging Case for $123.29 shipped with the code XLSVYY at checkout. For comparison, Apple sells these for $159, they’re currently available for $139 at Amazon, and this beats our last mention by nearly $7. Today’s deal is also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Before upgrading to AirPods Pro, I never left home without my AirPods. Now, my wife uses them constantly, as they’re just so convenient when you have Apple’s iPhone and iPad. The H1 chip makes pairing a breeze and battery life is fantastic on the second generation, boasting up to 4-hours of talk time per call and 5-hours of music before each bud needs to be recharged. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking to spend a bit less? Well, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offers a truly wireless design at $50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While they don’t pack the Apple H1 chip, and battery life isn’t as long as AirPods, these are great for those on a tighter budget.

However, you can ditch the more premium design of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 and save even more. The AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds drop to $27 shipped on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. While still packing a design similar to Apple’s AirPods, these earbuds only offer 25-hours of total usage compared to Apple’s case alone which provides an additional 24-hours alongside the 5-hours you get built into the AirPods themselves.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

