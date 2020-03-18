Save $50 on Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup with prices starting at $230

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4 for $269.99 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Samsung. Usually selling for $320, today’s offer saves you $50 and is the third-best price we’ve tracked to date. Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as well as a 15.6-inch display alongside a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and more. In terms of ports, look for USB-C as well as dual USB 3.0 inputs. Upgrade to the 6GB/64GB model for $300, down from $350. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

For those that value portability over a larger screen, Amazon is also discounting an 11-inch version of Samsung’s Chromebook 4 at $229.99. Down from $280, this offer saves you $50 as well, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the second-best overall. This model is equipped with 12.5-hour battery life, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 140 customers.

We’re also still seeing $100 discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 tablet lineup, alongside Google Pixel Slate at $455. In either case, you’re looking at some additional ways to upgrade your workflow.

Samsung Chromebook 4 features:

The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere. You can download and save content and work with others using Google Suite. Built with long-lasting battery and Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity, the new Samsung Chromebook 4 brings speed and efficiency to any and every task or adventure.

