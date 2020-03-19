OXO’s popular Foldaway Dish Rack is 25% off today at $30 shipped

Macy’s is now offering the OXO Good Grips Convertible Foldaway Dish Rack for $29.99 shipped when you apply code VIP at checkout. Regularly $40 at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the all-time low but it is the lowest we haven’t seen it drop this low there in years. Not only does this model ship with a lifetime warranty, but it is designed to hold all of dishwater, no matter how delicate, including plates, larger pots and pans, cups, and utensils int he removable side holders. It also features a handy side-mounted spout so it can easily be drained directly into the sink. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,850 Amazon customers. More details below.

While well under the price of the popular KitchenAid full-size dish rack, there are plenty of options out there for less than today’s lead deal. Sweet Home makes a highly-rated option that sells for $20 if Amazon’s drying rack and mat combo won’t work for you at $13.50. Just don’t expect to get a lifetime warranty with these.

There’s certainly no shortage of home goods deals today and you’ll find everything in our deals hub. Those include rare price drops on Moccamaster Coffee Brewers, Roborock’s laser-guided S6 Robotic Vac, TaoTronics’ LED Qi Lamp, All-Clad oven-safe cookware sets, and much more right here.

OXO Convertible Foldaway Dish Rack:

Spacious enough for cookware & sturdy enough for fine china, this sink-side companion makes dish duty a no-brainer & even has a snap-open pour spout for mess-free draining. The convertible design boasts everything from divided utensil holders, a fold-down plate rack & dedicated space for cups & wine glasses. Plate rack holds plates or bowls upright & is sturdy enough for delicate dinnerware. Plate rack folds down to leave middle of dish rack open for larger pots, pans & bowls

