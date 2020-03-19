Score a rare 25% off the amazing Moccamaster Coffee Brewers, deals from $149

Nordstrom is offering some very rare deals on the coveted Technivorm Moccamaster brewers and accessories. One standout, among the many, is the Moccamaster Cup One Coffee Brewer for $164.25 shipped. Regularly $219 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $174, today’s deal is 25% off or about $54 off the going rate and easily one of the best price we have ever tracked. If you’re looking for an upgrade over your aging coffee maker, today is the day. Made in the Netherlands with a durable metal housing and other BPA-free materials, as the name implies, this model will brew single-serve cups of coffee without the need to use K-cup pods. The removable cup holder allows you to brew directly into your favorite mug while the copper boiling element ensures “precise temperature regulation for optimal coffee soluble extraction.” It is rated 4+ stars and we happen to be big fans of the Moccamaster brewers around here. More deals and details below.

However, there are plenty of models on sale at Nordstrom right now. You’ll find our top picks in the list below along with a very rare offer on the Moccamaster Coffee Grinder. But you’ll want to browse through the sale for yourself right here as there are several colors available on select models that vary slightly in price. But everything in today’s sale is well under the currently full-priced Amazon listings.

More Moccamaster Deals:

Now, if you don’t take your coffee all that seriously or are just looking for a spare brewer, consider a much more affordable option from Cuisinart instead. Remember to score yourself a nice milk frother/warmer at $30 (Reg. $45+) if you’re going to go that route though. Espresso more your style? We also spotted De’Longhi’s Nespresso One Espresso Machine at up to $190 off for today only and there’s even more in our Home Goods Guide.

Moccamaster Cup One Coffee Brewer:

The one-cup coffeemaker that brings state-of-the-art brewing techniques to your kitchen countertop produces the best pod-free cup of home-brewed coffee ever. What’s the secret? Key features such as a copper boiling element and a removable cupholder ensure precise temperature regulation for optimal coffee soluble extraction and the option of brewing directly into virtually any size mug, so you can enjoy a perfectly steeped cup of coffee every time.

