Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is a warm-weather essential at $112.50 (Reg. $150)

Nordstrom offers the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colors for $112.49 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $150 at retailers like Amazon where we’ve seen it drop to as low as $120. BOOM 3 delivers everything you want in a portable Bluetooth speaker, including up to 15-hours of playback on a full charge and a fully waterproof design, which can take on submersion for 30-minutes. UE also introduced the Magic Button on this model, which lets you “play, pause, skip, and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button. We called it one of the best speakers of the summer last year in our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Looking to save further? The OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is around $20 and offers up to 14-hours of playback on a single charge. It also has a splashproof design, which obviously won’t take on as much water as the featured deal above. It’s still a solid option for those on a budget.

For a smart speaker alternative, consider going with an Echo Show 5 and Wyze Cam bundle at $70. That’s good for $45 off the regular price and the best value we’ve seen to date on an Echo Show.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

  • Ultimate Sound: BOOM 3 delivers loud and immersive 360-degree sound with deep and accurate bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note.
  • Powered for Adventure: Rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours. Add the POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) to charge Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 wirelessly so it’s always ready to go on your next musical adventure.
  • Super-Portable and Durable: Waterproof + Floats and Virtually Indestructible. BOOM 3 can be totally submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes, passing seriously tough durability tests to handle life’s spills and thrills.
  • All-New Magic Button: Play, Pause, Skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button.

