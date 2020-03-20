DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s Spring Sale with some of the best magazine deals around right now. You’ll find loads of discounts on all the most popular titles including Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Popular Science, Bon Appetit and many more starting from just below $5 per year. Be sure to head below for a closer look at this weekend’s promotion.

Best magazine deals around:

As usual, it’s pretty hard to go wrong with such a giant collection of the best magazine deals out there. While they aren’t the lowest we have ever tracked, just about all the deals are matching our usual exclusive pricing outside of rare holiday offers or one-off promotions and are the lowest we can find. One standout would have to be Wired magazine at $4.95 per year with free delivery each month. While this one is normally $25 per year at Amazon, you can score a 1-year sub for $5 even with auto-renewals there. If you do go the Amazon route, however, remember to cancel your subscription before it lapses or it will get renewed at the exorbitant full price on you.

DiscountMags, on the other hand, will never auto renew on you, has no shipping fees and will charge absolutely no sales tax. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Speaking of reading material to keep you occupied, go score this FREE Kindle eBook about the future of remote work (save $15) and then dig into our latest Comixology sale with Marvel graphic novels starting from under $1. Your March reading list is right here and don’t forget to grab your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies for March.

More details on Wired:

Best magazine deals out there: WIRED uncovers the most surprising and resonant stories about the people, companies, technologies and ideas that are transforming our lives. Whether it’s technology…business…global politics…new media…arts and culture…design…or the best new products, WIRED is there, on the front lines of the 21st Century. Find out what’s next with WIRED!

