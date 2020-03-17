Read about the future of remote work with this FREE Kindle eBook (Save $15)

Alongside many of the other freebies we’ve seen following the push for social distancing, Amazon is currently offering The Year Without Pants: WordPress.com and the Future of Work on Kindle for free. This eBook usually fetches around $15 at competing digital marketplaces, with today’s offer marking the lowest we’ve seen to date. Whether you’ve found yourself working from home over the past few days or are a veteran of having an at-home office, this book offers a glimpse into the unique remote work culture of the team behind WordPress.com. It’s accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app, meaning you’ve got nothing to lose giving this a download and adding to your eBook collection. Nearly 200 readers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More below.

Whether it’s a collection of movie bundles and other sales from $1 over at Apple’s iTunes storefront, a notable offer on Make Magazine for $14 per year, or Marvel comics from under $1, there are plenty of ways to stay occupied during all the social distancing.

We also just took a deep dive on all of the free streaming service trials to check out, which will allow you to enjoy content from Apple, Netflix, Hulu, and more at no cost. Swing by our coverage from earlier this afternoon for all the details.

WordPress.com and the Future of Work synopsis:

A behind-the-scenes look at the firm behind WordPress.com and the unique remote work culture that contributes to its phenomenal success 50 million websites, or twenty percent of the entire web, use WordPress software. The force behind WordPress.com is a convention-defying company called Automattic, Inc., whose 120 employees work from anywhere in the world they wish, barely use email, and launch improvements to their products dozens of times a day. With a fraction of the resources of Google, Amazon, or Facebook, they have a similar impact on the future of the Internet. How is this possible? What’s different about how they work, and what can other companies learn from their methods?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!