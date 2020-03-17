Grow your digital library with up to 64% off Marvel comics from under $1

ComiXology has kicked off a Marvel Spider-Woman with a collection of titles marked down by up to 64% priced from under $1. There are a variety of graphic novels and single issue reads to choose from, but one standout is on New Avengers: The Complete Collection Vol. 1 for $7.99. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 60% and marks a new low on a digital copy of this novel. Spread through the 426-pages of this Marvel read, an award-winning writer offers a unique take on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, detailing the demise of the iconic superhero team. Veterans like Captain America and Iron Man find themselves fighting alongside new allies like Luke Cage and Spider-Woman. Shop the rest of today’s Marvel deals below the jump.

Other notable deals include:

If these deals just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

New Avengers: The Complete Collection synopsis:

Award-winning writer Brian Michael Bendis transforms Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! But before he can build his New Avengers, he must disassemble the old ones! In the team’s darkest day, one of their own tears them apart – seemingly forever! But when Electro triggers a breakout at super-villain prison the Raft, Captain America and Iron Man find themselves fighting alongside a new, and very different, group of allies. Spider-Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage and Spider-Woman join the new order as the Avengers are reborn! But will the mysterious Sentry add the power of a million exploding suns to the lineup?

