Rock out with Marshall’s portable Kilburn II Speaker at $224 (Save $76)

- Mar. 20th 2020 8:52 am ET

Amazon offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $224.25 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, a price it still usually goes for at retailers like B&H, today’s offer saves you over 25% and is the lowest we’ve seen in over 4-months. This also beats the competing discount over at Best Buy by $26. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 365 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Find more details down below.

For those hoping to bring home a more standard Bluetooth speaker without giving up the retro style of the featured deal, check out Marshall’s Stockwell II Portable Speaker. Right now, it’s $170 at Amazon and offers the same aesthetic but in a more compact form-factor. Plus, you’ll pocket some extra cash by going with this alternative, as well. 

We’re also still seeing some other portable Bluetooth speakers on sale that are worth a closer look. Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is marked down to $112.50, making it an essential buy for once warmer weather rolls around. Or for something a bit more affordable, the OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra is at an all-time low of $80.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

