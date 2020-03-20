Adopt Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ax system at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK852) for $599.99 shipped. Normally selling for $700, like you’ll currently find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen in months and second-best to date. One of the cornerstones of working from home is a capable Wi-Fi network, and NETGEAR’s latest Orbi system delivers that and then some. Pairing the perks of Wi-Fi 6 and mesh connectivity, this router 2-pack can dish out up to 5000-square feet of coverage thanks to the included router and satellite. You’re looking at upwards of 6Gb/s throughput, which works nicely with the router’s support for up to 60 devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 7,000 customers and you can get a closer look at the feature set in our announcement coverage.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

If you can live without Wi-Fi 6, we’re also still seeing a series of discounts on Google’s Nest Wifi routers with prices starting at $194. Or for something even more affordable, score TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac System at $139.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Orbi Wi-Fi 6 is a tri-band Wi-Fi system built with the fast Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide an ultimate smart home experience with Wi-Fi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief. Keep all your Wi-Fi connections strong, in every room, all the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices, multiple 4K or 8K UHD streaming video, music for your Wi-Fi connected speakers, fast online gameplay, smart lights, Wi-Fi security devices and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!