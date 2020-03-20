Sega Genesis Mini offers 42 games, now on sale from $34

Best Buy offers the SEGA Genesis Mini Console for $39.99 shipped. If you’re willing to go the open-box route, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers an ‘excellent’ condition offering with all original accessories from $33.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $80 but trends around $60 or more these days. This is the best deal we’ve tracked in 2020. SEGA Genesis Mini delivers 42 classic retro gaming titles in a revamped mini console. Ships with two wired controllers, HDMI cable, and everything you need to get started. Just a few top picks from its library include Sonic, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania Bloodlines, Shining Force, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Complete your SEGA fandom with the official coloring book, which brings to life many of the most iconic characters from the era. You’ll find full-blown coloring pages featuring Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and many more here.

Jump over to the games guide for all of the latest deals across just about every console, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and more.

More on SEGA Genesis Mini:

The SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit. The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 42 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box! Games include:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania Bloodlines

Space Harrier II

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

…and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!