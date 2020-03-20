Just when you thought the App Store already put all the best iOS apps on sale in the name of social distancing, the deals keep coming. Move over Black Friday, this week’s growing collection of iOS price drops might be one of the largest and most extensive you’ll see all year. Today we are adding some amazing virtual board games, tactical strategy titles, sci-fi delivery experinces, award-winning adventures, pirate action role playing, and amazing real-time strategy space battles. Today’s highlights include Iron Marines, Tokaido, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Galaxy Trucker, Samorost 3, and many more. Jump below the fold for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: IMPOSSIBLE ROAD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hindsight – Time Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slice Fractions: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tokaido: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wildfulness: Meditate & Relax: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lola’s Alphabet Train: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioTools: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fiz: Brewery Management Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Such: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Osmos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Osmos for iPad: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PAKO – Car Chase Simulator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cozmo’s Day Off – Storybook: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jack and the Beanstalk Interactive Storybook: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Age of Civilizations II: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fitoons: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nanuleu: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyper Light Drifter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lichtspeer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R.TYPE: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Home Inventory: $24 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Even Monsters Get Sick: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Prune: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hundreds: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colorcube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: INKS.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zoombinis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPACEPLAN: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Talos Principle: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery!: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 4: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scotland Yard: $1 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: FREE (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: FREE(Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: Stories: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. Fight challenging real time strategy sci fi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command brave soldiers, mighty mechas and powerful aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away.PLAN, ATTACK AND BEAT ALL THE ENEMIES ADAPTING YOUR STRATEGY by changing the role of your troops even in the thick of the combat, from ranger to sniper, from flamethrowers to missile launchers.

