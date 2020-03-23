Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 56W USB-C Wall Charger $17 (52% off), more

- Mar. 23rd 2020 10:28 am ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 56.5W USB-C Wall Charger with 2.1A USB-A port for $16.80 Prime shipped when checking out with code XX6ZYXLV. Typically fetching $35, today’s offer saves you 52%, beats our previous mention by $8, and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. Armed with both a USB-C and Type A ports, this wall charger is a more than capable option for keeping most of your devices topped off. Its 55.6W power output means it can replenish everything from your iPhone, iPad, and even a MacBook, as well as headphones, speakers, and other accessories. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 485 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Aukey Cube Power Strip: $14 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 9SCOC8R6  
  • RAVPower Qi-Certified 10W Fast Wireless Charger: $12 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ code LIOEPFDW
  • CHOETECH 18W USB-C PD Charger: $5 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code ERID59BZ
  • Aukey 18W USB-C PD Charger: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code QVME5V9B

A powerful USB-C wall charger with USB-C Power Delivery output and standard USB output to charge most USB-C and USB-powered gear. USB-C port with up to 46W Power Delivery efficiently charges compatible devices faster. Additional 10.5W USB port powers all 5V USB devices with output up to 2.1A.

This compact dual-port usb-c charger features a foldable plug for convenience and portability. Handy for home, office, and on-the-go charging. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

