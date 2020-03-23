Spend a 1/3 of your life on LUCID’s Memory Foam Mattress Topper from $27 in today’s Gold Box

- Mar. 23rd 2020 9:05 am ET

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the LUCID 2 Inch, 5 Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper for $26.99 for a twin all the way up to $48.49 for a king. Free shipping is available for all. That’s $10-21 off and the lowest price we’ve recorded this year. The old mattress salesman saying is that you “spend a third of your life on your mattress so you might as well go all out” and this is definitely going to make those 8 hours a day more comfortable. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

 LUCID 2 Inch, 5 Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper Features:

  • 2 inch memory foam mattress topper with five body zones to maximize comfort
  • Memory foam is infused with the relaxing scent of lavender and textured to improve breathability
  • Textured zones reduce pressure at different points of body contact to prevent tossing and turning
  • Specialized memory foam formula is designed to be extremely soft, airy and responsive
  • New foam scent is normal and will dissipate over the first 48 hours after opening; this product features a 3 year warranty

