Download Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for $60, today only (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 for Mac or PC at $59.99 as a digital download. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 with today’s deal marking a return to the Amazon all-time low price. Adobe Photoshop Elements takes the most popular features from the brand’s powerful software suite and packages them together in a more approachable (and affordable) offering. Made with entry-level photo editing in mind, Adobe delivers step-by-step guides that help make “incredible effects and creations with 55 guided edits.” Other features like automated edits, skin smoothing, and more all ensure that your pictures will be looking top-notch following a few changes. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 features:

Adobe Sensei AI technology powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch. Auto-generated creations are made just for you and delivered to your home screen—a great place to discover new photo tricks and techniques. Effortlessly edit, create, and organize with automatic photo colorization, one-click subject selection, skin smoothing, and more. When you’re ready to grow your skills, 55 step-by-step Guided Edits help you remove unwanted objects, brush on fun patterns, replace backgrounds, and more to get exactly the look you want.

