Amazon discounts Apple’s new MacBook Air and iPad Pro before release date

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s just-released MacBook Air and iPad Pro by $49, delivering new all-time lows at the online giant and just the second price drop we’ve tracked to date. Free shipping is available for all.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air drops to $949.99 from $999 on the 256GB model. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor.

Meanwhile, you can snag the new iPad Pro in the 11-inch configuration from $749.99. Only the Wi-Fi model is discounted at this time. Notable features here include an 11-inch display featuring edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. You’ll also find a 12MP camera, plus FaceID, and four speakers. Learn more in our review roundup.

Amazon is slated to ship Apple’s latest releases by the end of the month.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for $18. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

