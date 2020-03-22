Apple’s Magic Keyboard sports a wireless and aluminum design, now $86 shipped

Amazon offers Apple’s wireless Magic Keyboard for $86 shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at Walmart. As a comparison, it typically sells for $99. Today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen over the last few months. Magic Keyboard takes Apple design, cuts the wires, and delivers a sleek typing experience for your Mac. It comes with a built-in battery that can be recharged via Lightning cable. Best of all? It automatically pairs with Macs, so you don’t have to go through that annoying Bluetooth setup.

Those looking to save further may want to consider Anker’s Ultra Compact Wireless Keyboard for $17. It lacks the perks of being a first-party Apple product, but you’ll still be able to enjoy wireless connectivity and a low-profile design.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features.

With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience.

It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!