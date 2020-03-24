Keep your home safe with Kangaroo Home Security kits with prices from $3.50

Today only, Woot is offering multiple Kangaroo Home Security Setups from $23.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the 5-piece kit at $49.99, which is down from its $80 going rate at Amazon. For comparison, the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon is $53. This 5-piece kit includes Kangaroo’s Siren + Keypad with 2 Roo Tags, 2 Motion + Entry Sensors, 1 Yard Sign and 3 Window Decals to keep your home safe during uncertain times. Plus, there’s even more to buy that expands your smart security setup in today’s sale, so be sure to head on over to Woot and see all of the included items. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Also, don’t forget to hit the jump for more deals from just $3.50.

If you already have an existing Kangaroo security system, expand it with this motion sensor. It’s just $3.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular $7 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. This sensor ties into the rest of the Kangaroo system and offers great security at a budget-friendly price.

Don’t forget that Kangaroo also just launched both a 1080p camera as well as a water and climate sensor to further expand your smart home.

Kangaroo Home Security System features:

Kangaroo’s 5-Piece Kit is the perfect home security starter kit. Get alerts straight to your phone when doors or windows open or close, and if motion is detected while you’re away. Alerts will also trigger your Siren, too!

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is included FREE with your 3-month trial subscription to Kangaroo Complete. No commitment, and no hidden cancellation fees! You can self-monitor through our Basic plan when your trial is up, or stick with Complete. We’re sure you’ll like it.

Manage your entire system from the free Kangaroo app, and add as many Kangaroo products and users as you’d like.

