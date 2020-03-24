TP-Link’s Smart Filament LED Bulb drops to new Amazon low at $10 (Save 42%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL50 Bulb for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Best Buy. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app, as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for additional deals.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart light bulb from a trusted brand. Most standalone options from companies we can recommend at Amazon sell for $15 or more. Even Zigbee options, which are typically more affordable than their Wi-Fi counterparts, sell in the $10 range. Plus, you’ll miss out on the nifty Edison stylings of the featured deal, too.

For additional ways to grow your setup, be sure to check out our Smart Home guide. There you’ll find deals such as this bundle offer on Ring Video Doorbell Pro and a Chime Pro, which is now down to $179 ($299 value). We’re also seeing the second-best price to date on Google’s Nest Hub Max at $189.

TP-Link Smart Filament LED Bulb features:

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!