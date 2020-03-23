Google’s Nest Hub Max has a built-in camera at second-best price from $189

Target is offering the Google Nest Hub Max at $199 shipped. However, those with a RedCard will save an additional 5%, dropping the price further to $189.05 shipped. Matched at Best Buy for $199.99. Normally $229, this sale offers nearly 20% off and is the best price that we’ve tracked since Black Friday. We have seen it drop to $159 once before, but the RedCard deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a front-facing 6.5MP camera, the Nest Hub Max can help you keep in contact with loved ones throughout the time that we’re social distancing. Plus, it takes command of your smart home and functions as a fantastic speaker to enjoy your favorite songs on. Want to learn more? Check out our hands-on review. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 3/23 @ 4:16 PM: VIPOutlet is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock for $28.80 shipped in refurbished condition when you use the code 10VIPFIRST at checkout. Originally $80, it goes for $60 on sale at Best Buy right now and this is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Get a similar experience for far less with the Echo Show 8. While the Nest Hub Max offers a 10-inch display, the Echo Show 8 steps it down to 8-inches. At $130 shipped, you’ll still enjoy a front-facing camera, loud speakers, and smart home control.

However, going even smaller yields a larger savings. The Echo Show 5 comes in at $90 shipped and packs the same features as the above two smart displays, but in a smaller, 5-inch form factor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Nest Hub Max with the Google Assistant helps your busy family stay in touch and on track. Leave video messages and make video calls. Check in on home when you’re away with the built-in Nest Cam. Share reminders and to-dos. Everyone sees their own calendar, commute, and more with just a glance. View answers from Google. Enjoy your best and latest Google Photos. Watch YouTube videos, the news, live sports, and your favorite shows on YouTube TV. Listen to your playlists on YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. On the 10-inch HD screen and stereo speakers, everything looks and sounds great.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!