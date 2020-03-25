Outfit your iPhone XS Max with Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED Silicone Case at $20

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone XS Max (PRODUCT)RED Silicone Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $39, a price you’ll still find at Apple, today’s offer saves you 49% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Apple’s official case coats your iPhone XS Max with a soft silicone and sharp red stylings. It’s said to “fit snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk,” and the inside is also lined with a microfiber material for softly cradling your device. As someone who’s used Apple’s silicone cases on their iPhone for years, it’s an easy recommendation if you’re looking to complement your handset with a high-quality cover. More details below.

For those who don’t want to pay the Apple tax on a case for their device, this option from JETech is certainly worth a closer look at under $6. It comes backed by over 4,500 customer reviews, amounting to a 4.6/5 star rating overall. While you don’t get the snazzy red design, this case will show off the color of your iPhone XS Max.

Or if you’re looking to cover your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s official Smart Folio is down to $80 at Amazon. Find that and much more in our Apple guide, including discounts on the latest MacBook Air.

iPhone XS Max (PRODUCT)RED Silicone Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS Max, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!