Score Apple’s Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $78.50 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Charcoal Gray for $78.56 shipped. Also in White for $79.99. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $99 direct from Apple, today’s offer is good for up to 21% in savings and marks a new all-time low on the white style. For comparison, we did see the gray option sell for $75 over 8-months ago. Comprised of a soft polyurethane material, Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps onto your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Not only does it cover the screen while not in use, but can fold up into a stand for propping your iPad up while watching videos, taking notes, and more. Whether you have the newest version of Apple’s tablet on order, or want to add some extra protection to an existing iPad Pro, this is a great option to do so. Head below for more.

Now if you don’t mind ditching the first-party route, there’s plenty of extra savings to be had. Going with this alternative from JETech at Amazon will only run you $15, allowing you to pocket nearly 80% in savings. While you won’t get as high quality of case, this option sports similar sleep/wake functionality to the official Apple version, while protecting the back casing alongside the screen. It also comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 8,400 customers.

Just this morning, we spotted the very first discount on Apple’s latest iPad Pro at Amazon. The retailer is also clearing out previous-generation inventory, taking up to $350 off original prices.

Apple Smart iPad Folio features:

The Smart Folio for iPad Pro is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front and back of your device. It automatically wakes your iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!