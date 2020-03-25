Save $52 on Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Waterproof Speaker at an Amazon low of $78

- Mar. 25th 2020 9:39 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $77.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. Having dropped from $130, today’s offer saves you $52 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. While we have seen it sell elsewhere for $18 less once in the past, this is the best we’ve seen in several months. This speaker sports 360-degree sound output and comes wrapped in a drop- and water-resistant casing. With up to 15-hours of playback per charge, that means you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite tunes all-day long. And for those who may want an even more capable setup in the future, you can even pair multiple BOOM speakers together for a surround sound experience. Over 6,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Ditch the enhanced audio performance and Ultimate Ears branding from today’s lead deal by going the route of Anker’s Soundcore Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker. You’ll pay $40 over at Amazon, with this speaker sporting 10-hour battery life and increased IPX7 water-resistance. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, making this a notable alternative to consider. 

We also just took a hands-on look at the brand’s latest speaker. If you’re in search of the ultimate party speaker for the summer, the UE HYPERBOOM is surely worth a closer look.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Waterproof Speaker features:

Enjoy epic outdoor adventure playlists with this Logitech Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker. It supports voice commands via Siri or Google Now, and the 100-foot wireless range lets you stream remotely from a distant device. Set alarms and access DJ features with this limited-edition Logitech Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speaker via its companion app.

