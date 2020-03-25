Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones hit Amazon low: $255 (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $254.99 shipped. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $350 before dropping to $278 this week at most retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Of course, you’ll miss out on Sony’s sleek design and best-in-class active noise cancellation, but the price difference is tough to beat. Learn more here.

Looking for earbuds instead? Consider Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3s, which are currently on sale for $198 from the usual $230 price tag. These wireless earbuds have hit the scene with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC

LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs

Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups

Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling

Tap Controls for Audio & Calls

Comfortable & Lightweight Design

Includes Stereo Connector Cable

