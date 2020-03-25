Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones hit Amazon low: $255 (Reg. up to $350)

- Mar. 25th 2020 7:49 am ET

$255
0

Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $254.99 shipped. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $350 before dropping to $278 this week at most retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Of course, you’ll miss out on Sony’s sleek design and best-in-class active noise cancellation, but the price difference is tough to beat. Learn more here.

Looking for earbuds instead? Consider Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3s, which are currently on sale for $198 from the usual $230 price tag. These wireless earbuds have hit the scene with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
  • LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
  • Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
  • Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
  • Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
  • Comfortable & Lightweight Design
  • Includes Stereo Connector Cable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$255
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Headphones Sony

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp