It’s time to look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have thesaurus and dictionaries to brush up on your Spanish (and English for that matter), “ninja rope platformers,” mystery adventure games, professional photography suites, and deadly cosmic obstacle courses, just to name a few. After seeing an unprecedented deal on Ellen’s Heads Up! game yesterday, today’s highlights include titles like ProCamera, AUM – Audio Mixer, Tormentum, English Spanish Dictionary, Ocmo, Super ToDo’s, and much more. A complete collection of the day’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dissembler: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Boson X: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jumpgrid: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary C: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary G.: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: English Spanish Dictionary: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Spanish Thesaurus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spanish Medical Dictionary: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: English Thesaurus: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone/Apple Watch: ProCamera.: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AUM – Audio Mixer: $15 (Reg. $19)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Need for Speed Heat $30, Division 2 + Warlords $33, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Heads Up!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Town : School: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avocado Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Countdown: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mazecraft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LumaFX: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Infographics Lab – Templates: $2 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Dig Deep!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maratón: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Morphite Premium: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eventium: Calendars & Events: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 7: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Events & Diary: myCal PRO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Minecraft: Skin Studio: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fiz: Brewery Management Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Such: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Strategy & Tactics WW2 Premium: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Age of Civilizations II: $2 (Reg. $3)

ProCamera :

ProCamera is designed as a go-to camera app that is easy to use in everyday situations, yet deep and multifunctional when needed for special occasions and professional use cases. It offers maximum control over your iPhone camera, but it’s never in the way of taking a photo. Not only does ProCamera bring pro-level DSLR camera features to iOS, but it also provides a versatile video recording mode and a comprehensive photo editing suite, incl. RAW and Depth editing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!