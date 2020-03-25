Today’s Best Game Deals: Need for Speed Heat $30, Division 2 + Warlords $33, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Need for Speed Heat on Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find that deal along with the PS4 version at the same price over at GameStop with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked on the latest Need for Speed title. Learn more about the game’s dangerous police chases, street racing, and the new Palm City location in our launch coverage. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Jak and Daxter, Don’t Starve, Days Gone, Death Stranding, The Division 2: Warlords of New York, Darksiders II, and some quick links to all the major digital game sales available right now.
Best Digital Game Deals:
- Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale via PSN
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- New eShop deals from $1.50 to stay occupied at home
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
Today’s best game deals:
- Jak and Daxter Bundle $20 (Reg. $40)
- Division 2: Warlords of New York $33 (Reg. $60)
- Or just the expansion for $30
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive $25 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $52 (Reg. $60)
- GreedFall $25 (Reg. $50)
- Vampyr $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Last Of Us, God of War, and HZD $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $19 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more Final Fantasy digital Xbox games…
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM (2016) $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $80+)
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $14 (Reg. $30+)
- Or $15 on Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $23 (Reg. $80+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins digital $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. 30+)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
