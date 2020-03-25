Today’s Best Game Deals: Need for Speed Heat $30, Division 2 + Warlords $33, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Need for Speed Heat on Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find that deal along with the PS4 version at the same price over at GameStop with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked on the latest Need for Speed title. Learn more about the game’s dangerous police chases, street racing, and the new Palm City location in our launch coverage. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Jak and Daxter, Don’t Starve, Days Gone, Death Stranding, The Division 2: Warlords of New York, Darksiders II, and some quick links to all the major digital game sales available right now.

Best Digital Game Deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Global pandemic game Plague Inc. gets FREE update so you can save the world

World of Warcraft players receive double XP bonus to promote social distancing

Download the FREE Resident Evil 3 remake demo while you're stuck at home

New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks add more value to Microsoft's subscription

Sony unveils PlayStation 5 specs in wide-ranging live stream event

Microsoft finally unveils Xbox Series X hardware specs, expansion card, more

