Save $100 on Sennheiser's premium MOMENTUM true wireless earbuds at $200

- Mar. 26th 2020 2:49 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $199.94 shipped. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 34%, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the third-best we’ve seen to date. With the brand’s newest earbuds about to ship, now is your chance to score the previous iteration at a steep discount. With exceptional audio clarity that Sennheiser contends is like being at the performance, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite music, podcasts, and more with “category-leading sound.” A cord-free design pairs with 4-hours of playback per charge, which is amplified to 12 thanks to the canvas-coated charging case. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

On the more affordable side of true wireless audio, Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds enter with a $50 price tag at Amazon. Going this route ditches the more premium design and higher-end audio of the Sennheiser pair, but still lets you rock out without fear of cords getting in the way. 

As noted above, Sennheiser just recently unveiled its latest iteration of true wireless earbuds. These offer some notable enhancements over today’s discounted pair, with active noise cancellation being the most noteworthy. Check out all the details right here.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM Earbuds features:

Made for listeners who truly appreciate craft and attention to detail, Sennheiser’ s momentum headphone range demonstrates our ongoing obsession with every aspect of audio. You’ll feel It in the accuracy and crystal clarity of the sound. You’ll find it in features allowing you to make each listening experience more rich and personal. And you’ll know it in the design, high quality materials and finish.

