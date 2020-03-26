8Bitdo’s retro Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad drops to new low at $35 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Bringing a retro form-factor into the modern era of gaming, 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro controller sports Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can use it with a Switch, Playstation 4, Mac, and more. So whether you’re looking to dive into Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles or roll your own Raspberry Pi-based arcade, it’s up for the task. Other notable features include USB-C charging, rumble vibration, motion controls, two joysticks, and more. Over 660 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more compact controller for enhancing your mobile Switch gameplay, 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad will certainly do the trick at $25. It rocks a colorway that pairs perfectly with Switch Lite, though it’ll work with the hybrid version of Nintendo’s console too alongside other Bluetooth devices.

For more ways to outfit your Switch with new gear, we’re seeing a variety of controllers and accessories from brands like PDP, HORI, PowerA, more starting at $8. And if you’re in search of a new game, Animal Crossing New Horizons is certainly worth your attention. Dive into our recent review for a closer look.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad features:

The One Controller to rule them all. Inspired by the classic Super Nintendo. Fully featured Controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot Buttons and a USB-C connector!. Perfect classic d-pad. Compatibility Windows 7 and above Bluetooth 4.0, Android 4.0 and above macOS 10.7 and above, Switch 1.0.0 and above.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

