Score an Amazon low on ecobee3 lite bundled with 2 sensors for $174 (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $173.99 shipped. Down from $249, the thermostat usually fetches a $169 price tag by itself and the value of the sensors amounts to a 30% discount. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and is a new all-time low. HomeKit control leads the way on ecobee3 lite, allowing you to change the temperature by summoning Siri and setting automations with the rest of your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling, alongside Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather skip the smart home control found in the featured deal altogether, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $48 instead. This option still brings 7-day scheduling and other notable features into your home’s 2-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized heating setup throughout the winter.

For more smart home gear, this morning we spotted two Nest Hub Max Smart Displays bundled with a $50 gift card for $329. Or if you’re looking to up your home’s security, a score Arlo’s 4K Ultra HomeKit Camera System for $331, or $69 off the going rate.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

