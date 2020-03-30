Learn 24 new languages in your downtime with Rosetta Stone Gold Box for $85

If you’ve got some extra downtime lately :|, Amazon’s Gold Box today is the Rosetta Stone Library all-access for 1-year at $85 (53% off). Normally $159, this has only hit $99 once so this is a significant markdown. Even better, you don’t have to waste time or resources getting it delivered, it comes in seconds via email code. Rosetta Stone works across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android to deliver robust language lessons.

Rosetta Stone Language Learning features

NEW: Why stick to just one language? With Rosetta Stone: Unlimited Languages, you’ll receive access to all 24+ of our languages for life, that means you can switch between languages without any additional subscription fees

Thrive in another language: with Dynamic Immersion, you’ll learn through context by seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing just like you do in the real world

Sound like a native: get instant feedback to perfect your pronunciation with our patented TruAccent(R) speech recognition engine

You’re always on your phone so your language learning should be, too: your Rosetta Stone subscription gives you access across all of your devices, mobile, tablet, and desktop

Select Activation Code by Email and we’ll email you a copy of your activation code: head to rosettastone.com/product-activation to activate your product and start learning today

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!