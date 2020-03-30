It looks some new Mario games are on the way alongside classic Mario remakes or re-releases. Reports suggest Nintendo had a big-time showcase planned for the now-canceled E3 2020 in celebration of the Mushroom Kingdom plumber’s 35th anniversary. Despite the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19, Nintendo is rumored to be going ahead with Mario’s big anniversary festivities. All the details are down below.

Classic Mario remakes on the way!

VGC reports that multiple sources familiar with the matter are saying Nintendo is planning some serious releases for its iconic character’s 35th anniversary this year. That apparently will take the shape of what sounds like either a giant collection of classic Mario remakes or individual re-releases. VGC says that will consist of “most of Super Mario’s 35-year back catalog” remastered for Nintendo Switch and that it is all scheduled to begin this year.

There are no details on exactly which games are included here, but the article does include an image of Super Mario Galaxy. A report from Eurogamer suggests as much saying that its sources have indicated that the Wii classic is indeed one of the games on the slate.

And new Mario games too:

VGC goes on to suggest that completely new Mario games are part of the 35th-anniversary celebration as well. More specifically, a new installment in the Paper Mario series will be unveiled and released in 2020. Eurogamer once again corroborated this report and says its sources have confirmed that a new Paper Mario is indeed in the works. That, along with a new Deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World including several new courses are seemingly both included in the festivities.

Nintendo is remaining tight-lipped about the matter for now as these plans are set to be revealed as part of upcoming announcements regarding Nintendo’s partnership with Universal. At this point, there are no direct details on when the new Mario games and classic Mario remakes might be made official.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While all of this remains a rumor for now, with this level of confirmation from Eurogamer and elsewhere, chances are most, if not all, of this will ring true at some point. Past Mario anniversary events saw special edition amiibo releases and special crossover merchandise that culminated with the release of Super Mario Maker for Wii U back in 2015. That was for the 30th-anniversary celebration, but it sounds like Nintendo is taking things to a new level with what seems like completely new Mario games and a series of remastered titles. With many Mario classics are already available via Switch Online, it will be interesting to see if Nintendo avoids those titles or just goes right back to where it all started with some kind of new physical package.

