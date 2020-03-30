Score two dimming Wi-Fi smart switches for under $10 each with this code

Tessan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switches for $19.74 Prime shipped with the code 582U7VEQ at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of up to $45 or more, is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to both turn on or off as well as dim your lights, these switches are must-haves for any smart home. Using a Wi-Fi connection, there’s no hub required here. Plus, it works with both Alexa and Assistant, making it compatible with the two largest smart home ecosystems. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Want to learn more? Our very own Simon uses them personally and outlined them as a must-have in his Echo Dot Diary.
Just need a single smart switch? This one on Amazon is available for around $15 Prime shipped. While it works with Alexa and Assistant, it doesn’t offer dimming, which could be a major downside if that’s a feature you’re really wanting.
Don’t miss out on the other fantastic smart home deals that we’re tracking right now. You’ll find ecobee3 lite with two extra sensors at $174, two Nest Hub Max Smart displays with a $50 gift card for $329, Amazon Alexa-enabled devices from $25, and even more.
Tessan Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch features:
- This smart dimmer switch Paired with the Smart Life app and works with Alexa or Google Home for a voice commands
- This is also a timer dimmer switch, would let you easily set automatic schedules for your lights
- When you turn the led dimmer on, it will comes back on at the same brightness it was when you turned it off
