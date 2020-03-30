Score two dimming Wi-Fi smart switches for under $10 each with this code

Tessan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switches for $19.74 Prime shipped with the code 582U7VEQ at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of up to $45 or more, is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to both turn on or off as well as dim your lights, these switches are must-haves for any smart home. Using a Wi-Fi connection, there’s no hub required here. Plus, it works with both Alexa and Assistant, making it compatible with the two largest smart home ecosystems. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Want to learn more? Our very own Simon uses them personally and outlined them as a must-have in his Echo Dot Diary.

Just need a single smart switch? This one on Amazon is available for around $15 Prime shipped. While it works with Alexa and Assistant, it doesn’t offer dimming, which could be a major downside if that’s a feature you’re really wanting.

Don’t miss out on the other fantastic smart home deals that we’re tracking right now. You’ll find ecobee3 lite with two extra sensors at $174, two Nest Hub Max Smart displays with a $50 gift card for $329, Amazon Alexa-enabled devices from $25, and even more.

Tessan Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch features:

This smart dimmer switch Paired with the Smart Life app and works with Alexa or Google Home for a voice commands

This is also a timer dimmer switch, would let you easily set automatic schedules for your lights

When you turn the led dimmer on, it will comes back on at the same brightness it was when you turned it off

