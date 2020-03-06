Want to check out Kindle Unlimited? Here’s how you can get 2-months for FREE

Amazon is offering new or non-active subscribers 2-months of Kindle Unlimited absolutely FREE. Note: Those who don’t have an active subscription may be eligible. Normally $10 per month, this saves you up to $20 and allows you to try out Amazon’s unlimited reading service before committing to paying monthly for it. Kindle Unlimited provides you with millions of books to enjoy at no per-read cost, making it great for the bookworm in your family. Each title will be available through the company’s Kindle service, which works on desktop, laptop, iPhone, iPad, Android, and more.

Now, with Kindle Unlimited, you’ll want the best way to read it, right? Well, there’s nothing like Amazon’s Kindle Oasis, which is the company’s higher-end eReader. With an e-Ink display, you can enjoy your favorite book on a screen that simulates a page, which also works well in direct sunlight. Not sure if the Oasis is right for you? Check out our hands-on review for more.

However, those on a tighter budget will want to consider the standard Kindle. While you’ll lose out on the larger screen, longer battery, and waterproof design of the Oasis, the screen itself uses the same e-Ink technology for easy reading.

